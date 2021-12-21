ACG Wealth Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,795 shares of company stock valued at $18,299,643. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.49. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.