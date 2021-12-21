ACG Wealth Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

