ACG Wealth Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

