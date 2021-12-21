ACG Wealth Increases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

VRP opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.