ACG Wealth Invests $907,000 in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISCV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,771,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,751,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,142,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a one year low of $45.39 and a one year high of $62.73.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.