ACG Wealth Sells 297 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after buying an additional 238,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,909,000 after buying an additional 320,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after buying an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

