Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEO stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

