ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Down 24.6% in November

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of ADDvantage Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.36.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. It also offer repair services to cable operators. The company operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

