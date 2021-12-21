Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ) traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €11.18 ($12.56) and last traded at €11.27 ($12.66). 279,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.13 ($13.63).

Separately, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on Adler Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.94.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

