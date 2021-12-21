AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 18.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.7% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Pfizer stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $342.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

