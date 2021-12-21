AE Wealth Management LLC Has $37.93 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 52.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 712,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,302 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $37,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8,261.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.