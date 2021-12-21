AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $27,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT opened at $306.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $246.33 and a twelve month high of $323.03.

