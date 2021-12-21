AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 58,935 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 647,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.9% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $106,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.