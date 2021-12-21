AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth about $7,027,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 21.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,344,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 172.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

