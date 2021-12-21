Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.