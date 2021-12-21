Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives $43.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

AGGZF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $24.01 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

