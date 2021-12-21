ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGESY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

AGESY stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.09. 12,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,866. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.74. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

