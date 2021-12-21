agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGL shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. agilon health has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. On average, analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,504 shares of company stock worth $3,986,288.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in agilon health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 81.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 325,735 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter worth approximately $961,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in agilon health by 19,173.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in agilon health by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,942 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

