Akash Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $166.48 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. Akash Network has a total market cap of $166.48 million and $1.04 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00002990 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00050953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.48 or 0.08186399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,871.11 or 0.99932654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00071743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00047109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

