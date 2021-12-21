Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $753.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

