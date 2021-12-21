Akroma (AKA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $195,361.37 and $64.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.37 or 0.08258366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072294 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.