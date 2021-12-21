Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Albany International has increased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Albany International stock opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Albany International by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

