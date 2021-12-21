Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for 0.3% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALB traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.07. 4,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.02. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.38.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.