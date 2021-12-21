Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has a $84.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

ALBO opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $461.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 122,502 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.