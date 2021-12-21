Alexander G. Catto Buys 35,000 Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insider Alexander G. Catto acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($178,491.21).

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 388.60 ($5.13) on Tuesday. Synthomer plc has a 12 month low of GBX 380.36 ($5.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.54). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 470.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 504.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66.

SYNT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.27) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.27) to GBX 510 ($6.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 571.88 ($7.56).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

