Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 111.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after buying an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Align Technology by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,264,000 after buying an additional 106,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $593.94 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $640.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.