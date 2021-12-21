Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €254.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €254.00 ($285.39) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($276.40) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($286.52) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($276.40) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €235.25 ($264.33).

FRA ALV traded down €3.75 ($4.21) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €200.95 ($225.79). 1,057,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($232.36). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €201.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €203.39.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

