Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lowered by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,848.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,905.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2,776.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $486,656,160. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

