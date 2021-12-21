Amalgamated Bank Has $7.85 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,816 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 55.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 252,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kroger by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 777,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 55,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

