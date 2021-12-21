Amalgamated Bank Has $8.71 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD opened at $248.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $627,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.