American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFIN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -283.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.