Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.19). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($3.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 422,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,590,028. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

In other news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $565,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

