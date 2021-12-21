Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce $67.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.40 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $66.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $276.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of III traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 268,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,110. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 743.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 966,390 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 695,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 762.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 371,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Information Services Group by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 423,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 326,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

