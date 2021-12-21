Analysts Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post sales of $107.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.50 million. NewAge reported sales of $90.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $456.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.61 million to $457.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $478.31 million, with estimates ranging from $472.97 million to $483.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NBEV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 5,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,943. The company has a market cap of $157.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

In other NewAge news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NewAge by 117.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in NewAge by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 318,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NewAge by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NewAge by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

