Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Union.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 289.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 274,532 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Western Union by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU opened at $17.58 on Friday. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.