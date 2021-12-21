Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Alphatec reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

In related news, Director Jason Hochberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 67,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and have sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.