Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.41. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,040. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $3,848,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

