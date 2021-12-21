Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report $33.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.07 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $134.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,266. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.83. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

