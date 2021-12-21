Analysts Expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Post $0.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. TC Energy posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

TRP traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.13. 25,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,896. TC Energy has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TC Energy by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after buying an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $210,725,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in TC Energy by 58.5% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,392 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TC Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,731 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in TC Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

