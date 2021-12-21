Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LifeMD (LFMD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LifeMD (NASDAQ: LFMD):

12/21/2021 – LifeMD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

12/17/2021 – LifeMD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

12/14/2021 – LifeMD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

12/8/2021 – LifeMD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

12/7/2021 – LifeMD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

11/11/2021 – LifeMD had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – LifeMD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of LifeMD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. 7,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,395. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.69.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Naveen Bhatia acquired 50,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 25,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 301,002 shares of company stock valued at $881,767. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

