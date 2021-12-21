Analysts Set Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) PT at $40.40

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.83. 172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.53. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 32.30, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.