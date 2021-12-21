Analysts Set Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) PT at $40.40

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.
About Celcuity
Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
