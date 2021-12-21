Analysts Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Target Price at $83.10

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $92.34.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

