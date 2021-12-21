Analysts Set DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Price Target at €18.83

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.83 ($21.16).

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIC shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($26.57) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Monday, November 15th.

DIC Asset stock opened at €14.34 ($16.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.15 and a 200-day moving average of €15.12. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €12.26 ($13.78) and a 1-year high of €16.84 ($18.92).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

