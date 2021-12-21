Analysts Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target at $90.13

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.13.
MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MBUU stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $93.00.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.
