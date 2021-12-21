Analysts Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target at $90.13

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.13.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 428.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 34.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 202,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 24,257 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

