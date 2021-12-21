Analysts Set Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) PT at $16.00

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRDXF. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Nordex alerts:

Nordex stock remained flat at $$15.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Nordex has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.