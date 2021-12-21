Analysts Set Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) PT at C$36.83

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

SJR.B traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 186,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,419. The company has a market cap of C$18.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$21.85 and a 1 year high of C$37.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.08%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

