Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/13/2021 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teck’s third-quarter 2021 earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year over year. The Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) copper project crossed the two-third mark. Once completed, it will transform the company into a major global copper producer. Copper production for the current year is expected at 275,000-290,000 tons. The company targets 7.5 million tons of steelmaking coal sales to China in 2021 to capitalize on the increase in demand due to restrictions on Australian coal imports. High prices of the company’s principal products bode well. Teck continues to implement its innovation-driven efficiency program, RACE21, which is expected to improve productivity across the business and drive annualized EBITDA. Escalating material costs primarily for diesel, labor and mining equipment might dent Teck’s margin.”

10/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

