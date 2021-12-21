Analyzing POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) and SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) and POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

SEGRO has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POLA Orbis has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SEGRO and POLA Orbis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEGRO $554.36 million 34.09 $1.83 billion N/A N/A POLA Orbis $1.65 billion 2.66 $43.54 million $0.46 43.22

SEGRO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than POLA Orbis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SEGRO and POLA Orbis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEGRO 0 5 4 1 2.60 POLA Orbis 0 2 0 0 2.00

SEGRO presently has a consensus price target of $16.70, suggesting a potential downside of 11.36%. Given SEGRO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SEGRO is more favorable than POLA Orbis.

Profitability

This table compares SEGRO and POLA Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEGRO N/A N/A N/A POLA Orbis 5.94% 7.29% 6.11%

Summary

SEGRO beats POLA Orbis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves the management and operation of buildings. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, Internet, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

