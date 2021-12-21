Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.00

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 55.85 ($0.74), with a volume of 190449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.15 million and a P/E ratio of 10.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.06.

About Angling Direct (LON:ANG)

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

