Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $510.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $450.00.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $473.85.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $439.46 on Monday. Anthem has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $451.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $420.68 and a 200-day moving average of $394.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

